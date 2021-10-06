Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Rises By 46.0%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RMSYF stock remained flat at $$50.09 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

