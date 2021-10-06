Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Rises By 46.0%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of RMSYF stock remained flat at $$50.09 on Wednesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.
About Ramsay Health Care
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.