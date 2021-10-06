Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rises By 47.8%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PTMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,624. The company has a market capitalization of $220.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

