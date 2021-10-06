Short Interest in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Increases By 52.8%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 511,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 915,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 636.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

