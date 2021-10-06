Short Interest in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Increases By 52.8%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 511,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 915,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OSG opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.34.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
