Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Decreases By 34.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,465. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.