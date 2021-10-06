Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Declines By 34.1%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,205.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $$38.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.