Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rises By 50.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$40.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 402. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.
