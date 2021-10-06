Short Interest in Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Decreases By 17.2%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global WholeHealth Partners stock remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Global WholeHealth Partners has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

