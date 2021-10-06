Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Increases By 24.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $106,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,337,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 30,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on YMM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

