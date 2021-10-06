Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 17.3%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNKEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

