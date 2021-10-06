Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rises By 46.1%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMAX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000.

Shares of CareMax stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. CareMax has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

