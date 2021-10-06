Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rises By 23.4%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

