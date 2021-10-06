Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Declines By 18.9%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $$55.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.