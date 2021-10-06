Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 51.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
BPZZF stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.18.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
