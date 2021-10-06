Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 51.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

BPZZF stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.