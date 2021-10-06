Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declines By 20.0%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 83,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,523. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

