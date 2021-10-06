Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Decreases By 21.6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 214,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

