Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Declines By 27.6%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

