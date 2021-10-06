Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Declines By 27.6%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.28.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
