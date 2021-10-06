Short Interest in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Drops By 26.3%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

