Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Decreases By 19.3%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $315,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

