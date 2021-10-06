Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $35.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,354.05. 48,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,426. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,488.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,348.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

