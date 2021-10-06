Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €140.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price target from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.30 ($216.82).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €133.10 ($156.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

