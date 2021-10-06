Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSDOY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. 32,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,049. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.88 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSDOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

