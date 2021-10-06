Shelton Capital Management Sells 363 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 12,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,977. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.