Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,217,000 after buying an additional 131,501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Genpact by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,674,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,663,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,023,000 after purchasing an additional 236,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

