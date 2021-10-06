Shelton Capital Management Has $515,000 Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.80.

LAD stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,850. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.98. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

