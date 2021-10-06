Shelton Capital Management Has $356,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NYSE LPX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 34,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

