Shelton Capital Management Has $275,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Balchem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Balchem by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Balchem by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Balchem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. 672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $151.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

