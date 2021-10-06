Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoNation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AutoNation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,461 shares of company stock worth $94,107,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

