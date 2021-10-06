Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 23.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 91.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 3,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.