Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Itron were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

ITRI stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.30. 10,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

