Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 950 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,992. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

