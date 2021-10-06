Shell Asset Management Co. Has $566,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

