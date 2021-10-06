Shell Asset Management Co. Has $497,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Univest Financial worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,535. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

