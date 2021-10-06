Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,964 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.95.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 6,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,933. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

