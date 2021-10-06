Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,440 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

XENE traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 306,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XENE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

