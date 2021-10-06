Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,269,000 after buying an additional 589,470 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

