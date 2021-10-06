Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 15,371 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,759,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RadNet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

