Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Update

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,682,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 5,602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.3 days.

SHWGF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.58.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

