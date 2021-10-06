Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Update

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,682,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 31st total of 5,602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.3 days.
SHWGF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.58.
