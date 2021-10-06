Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $287.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.35 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $309.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

