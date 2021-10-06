SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 523.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after buying an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 7,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,151. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.95. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist decreased their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

