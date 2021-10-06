SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,310,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 619.6% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 272,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. 6,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

