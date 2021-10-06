SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,293 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NYSE NUS traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 9,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

