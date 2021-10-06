SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $132,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.70. 27,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,201. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.