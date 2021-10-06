SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 39,285 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 511.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 829,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,063. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.