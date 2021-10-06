SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 20,271 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.