Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Up 45.0% in September

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 87,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Severn Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 3,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,044. Severn Bancorp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

