Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $3.94 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.83. 784,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

