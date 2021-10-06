Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $5.07 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

