Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.48 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. 1,768,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,904. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.