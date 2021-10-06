Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.53 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,984. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.