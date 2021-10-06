Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 32,400 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,579,000 after buying an additional 44,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. 1,269,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

